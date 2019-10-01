One Piece Finally Reveals the Bounties of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger

One Piece’s Wano Country arc has taken a brief break in the manga as there has recently been a return to the events of the Reverie arc. The aftermath of the mysterious Reverie meeting has set world changing events in motion, and now the Marines are scrambling as there’s now a massive dip in the power balance in the world thanks to the dissolution of the Seven Warlords system. The Navy, now more than ever, is preparing for an all-out war with the pirates of the world and have now set their sights on the Four Emperors.

As the Navy gathers intel, part of this is the reveal of what the bounties of each of the Emperors actually are now that they have been made a prime target. And to compare how deadly they are with the previous era, Chapter 957 also finally revealed the massive bounties belonging to both Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard.

As Commodore Brannew shows an example of just how dangerous the seas have become now, he reveals that Whitebeard had a bounty 5,046,000,000 berries and compare this to the former Pirate King’s impressive 5,564,800,000 berries and this shows just how much the Navy featured these two super powers. Brannew clarifies that no bounties in pirate history that surpass these two, but warns that if Big Mom (with a bounty of 4,388,000,000 berries) and Kaido (4,611,100,000) form an alliance than they will surpass the threat level of these former kings.

Kaido currently has the highest bounty of the Emperors too, and this is far more of a frightening level compared to Luffy’s current bounty of 1.5 million following the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. With a major war brewing in Wano, expect these numbers to shake up even more as both Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard mentioned that the next Pirate Age would surpass their glory.

Now that the series has officially revealed their bounties, it puts into perspective just how influential both Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard actually were. This became evident as the series progressed, sure, but putting a number to things really help cement just how fearsome the Four Emperors are…and just how much more powerful Gol D. Roger was. This also demonstrates just how much further Luffy has to climb in order to reach his dream of becoming the Pirate King someday.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.