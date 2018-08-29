‘One Piece’ Reveals One of Zoro’s NSFW Fears

One Piece‘s top heroes may be powerful, but they’re not quite fearless. Each of the Straw Hats have things they’d rather avoid, but it looked like Roronoa Zoro was the exception to that truth.

That is, until now. Just recently, fans learned the swordsman has his fears, and one of them is rather NSFW.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its latest issue, and the magazine held a new chapter of One Piece. The update saw Monkey D. Luffy and Zoro infiltrate a village within Wano to rescue a young girl, but it ended with one of their comrades being captured. And, as it turns out, the ordeal went down because Zoro hesitated to fight the naked assailants.

Yes, Zoro has a fear of stampeding naked men. It’s apparently a thing.

The final pages of One Piece‘s new chapter kept up with Luffy and Zoro as they entered Bakura Village. The duo accompanied a samurai named O-Kiku into the city, but the girl was separated from them when a horde of mostly naked sumo wrestlers rushed the group. Their boss wanted to steal O-Kiku away to marry her, and Zoro didn’t even try to stop the kidnappers.

“Hey, Zoro, why’d you let them take her,” Luffy shouted at his right-hand man.

Sullen, Zoro tried to explain. “Cutting down naked men is a bit…” the hero trailed off as the assailants ran off with O-Kiku.

Of course, the samurai was having none of this. When she was brought to Urashima by his men, O-Kiku sliced off his hair with her blade to Luffy’s delight. There was no need for Zoro to save the heroine since she had everything under control, but villains can definitely learn something from this ordeal. If they need to defeat Zoro in a pinch, all they need is some sprinting strippers who aren’t afraid to rush the swordsmen in battle.f

