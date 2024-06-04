One Piece Celebrates Zoro and Sanji With Special New Art

The Straw Hat Pirates have been in more fights than we can count at this point, but the stars of One Piece aren't always the best of friends when it comes to searching for the One Piece and sailing the Grand Line. This is perhaps no more apparent in the relationship featuring Roronoa Zoro and Sanji. For quite some time, the chef and swordsman of Luffy's crew have been at odds, but new art from the official One Piece magazine sees Zoro and Sanji side-by-side.

Despite Sanji spending quite a bit of time in the kitchen, the chef searching for the "All Blue" has long been able to hit the same heights as Zoro in the strength department. During events like hitting the Little Garden island, Zoro and Sanji would routinely try to outdo one another by seeing who could win a series of challenges. Luckily, the Straw Hats have been able to put a lot of bad blood to bed in the Final Saga, which is good considering the sheer amount of challenges that are coming their way. With both the manga and the anime focusing on Future Island and the World Government looking to capture Vegapunk, all the Straw Hats need to be on deck for the trials and tribulations to come.

The One Piece Dynamic Duo

Eiichiro Oda, creator of the shonen manga series, has never been shy about giving his characters new outfits. As the Straw Hat Pirates will routinely venture to new lands, the traversal would often see Luffy and his crew sporting some new clothes to help them fit in. With these new art pieces from the One Piece Magazine, you can see Zoro and Sanji in some wild attire that they haven't worn in the past.

New official Zoro & Sanji art from the new onepiece magazine . pic.twitter.com/sRPDP6MvZE — Pew (@pewpiece) May 31, 2024

Another Sanji x Zoro art from the new onepiece magazine .pic.twitter.com/Cdeo3ejAA3 — Pew (@pewpiece) May 31, 2024

While the first season of Netflix's One Piece dipped its toes into the rivalry between Sanji and Zoro, expect season two to heighten the tension if it continues to follow the source material. The return of the live-action adaptation has yet to reveal its release date, but recent rumors might be good news for Straw Hat fans as seasons two and three might be filming at the same time.

