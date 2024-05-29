One Piece Owes the World a Void Century Arc

One Piece is now working its way through the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga, but the series should really give fans a Void Century flashback arc before it all comes to an end! One Piece's manga has begun to reveal some massive pieces of history that fans have been theorizing about for the past couple of decades as Dr. Vegapunk's revealing what he's learned to the world in the newest chapters. But with each of his statements about the Void Century, it's only made this piece of history itself all the more intriguing.

One Piece's manga has been steadily setting up a piece of history that has been wiped from record as 100 years of civilization had been wiped from the map, and it's starting to take shape as of the new reveals in the latest chapters. But Dr. Vegapunk also stresses that he's still not aware of the full picture, and the clues we have been given only entice fans about a proper look into the past that should reveal how the seas continue to rise and how One Piece's world is in danger thanks to that missing 100 years.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Why We Need a Void Century Arc

One Piece Chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk explain that Joyboy came from a civilization that was far more advanced than even his own futuristic technology. He then amassed a faction that fought a war against the 20 Kingdoms alliance that eventually went on to form the World Government. This war within the missing 100 year history then led to such man made destruction that the world itself sank 200 meters into the sea. It was due to powerful weapons that still exist as the war itself is still fought to this day.

This is all putting together what fans have already learned about the three mystical weapons deciphered from the Ponegliffs, Joyboy being confirmed as the very first pirate, Vivi's ancestor originally standing against the 20 kingdom alliance, Zunesha having a connection to Joyboy as well, and all of these clues within the Void Century's missing timeline.

It's hard to imagine that Oda would drop even more of these clues than ever before, and make a clearer picture of the missing 100 years without plans to show fans the entire thing. We're going to need a full Void Century flashback, no matter how long it takes. Flashbacks come in the middle of major arcs and further emphasize current events, so we'll likely get to see the Void Century gaps right when it's needed the most.

It's not a question of whether or not we should, but when we'll get to see the Void Century. As One Piece draws closer to its end, it's going to be soon.