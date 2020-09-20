One Piece Didn't Disappoint with Zoro and Sanji's Big Reunion

✖

One Piece has finally brought Zoro and Sanji back together after spending six years apart in the anime, and the newest episode certainly disappoint with Zoro and Sanji's big reunion in Wano. After Tonoyasu had been cruelly executed by Shogun Orochi, his daughter Otoko rushed to the side of her father's fallen body and began to cry. Orochi insulted to see her again tried to kill her as well, but both Sanji and Zoro rushed to save her at the same time and hilariously they were surprised to see one another and reacted as such.

Episode 942 of the series picks up immediately after the two save Otoko, and although they haven't seen one another since before the madness of the Whole Cake Island arc, the two of them quickly fell back into their same back and forth. Telling each other that the other is not needed, they already find hilarious nicknames for their new Wano identities. Zoro calls Sanji "Browgoro," and Sanji calls Zoro "Mossjuro," and it's quite the bit of hilarity even during this major tragedy. You can check it out below thanks to @dieem131 on Twitter:

Another episode of Zoro and Sanji bickering. Marimo and Mr. Hanadji showing off their chemistry after 6 years. 😆😆#onepiece942 pic.twitter.com/cWI4urk51a — 𝙶𝚎𝚖 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚏𝚊𝚕𝚌𝚘 (@dieem131) September 20, 2020

Now that Zoro, Sanji, and the rest of the Straw Hat crew has made their presence in Wano known it's going to be a lot more difficult to pull of the major coup from here. At the same time, however, the two of them are a powerful force to be reckoned with that could potentially turn the tide of the battle from here on out. But as they realized with Tonoyasu's execution, things are far more complicated in Wano than they might realize.

What did you think of Sanji and Zoro's big reunion in Wano? Are you excited to see them finally interacting with one another after all these years in the One Piece anime? Which of the two do you think is the stronger one these days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!