One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows Game Opening Revealed

Though the second season of One-Punch Man has come to a close, fans will be able to re-enter the world of Saitama and the other heroes of the popular franchise not just through an upcoming OVA, but also through a video game that promises to pit classic heroes and villains against one another in a fighting game for the ages. Now, in anticipation of the game’s release next year, Bandai Namco has released a brand new video that gives audiences a look into the opening cinematic of the upcoming release.

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows has a rather unique “hook”, presenting Saitama as not just a standard, run of the mill fighter, but as an “ace in the hole” that arrives on the scene and gives the players a huge advantage over their opponents. While the rest of the cast of combatants, hero and villain alike, have their own unique moves, none of them come close to the overall power of the “Hero For Fun”, who takes several minutes to be summoned to the scene. Once Saitama arrives however, he is so powerful that it is practically impossible for any regular player to bring him down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of One-Punch Man showed us Saitama continuing his journey not just as a super hero that the public is mostly unaware of, despite his power, but also as a bored fighter that can’t seem to find a challenge to test his mettle against. Even with the arrival of the Monster Association and their nefarious schemes for the world, not much seems to trouble Saitama anymore when it comes to physical threats. Despite this, the series still is able to convey an amazing story and the stakes continue to rise with each episode.

Bandai Namco has established itself as the video game company that puts out the most anime games to the world. Working in franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, and too many others to count. With the upcoming One-Punch Man release, the company once again dives into the world of anime and creates a fighting game that attempts to perfectly recreate this world of superheroes.

What do you think of the opening video for One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows? What’s your favorite anime game to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be released on February 28th, 2020, and it’s scheduled to be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms next year. If you wanted to catch the anime itself, you can currently find the first two seasons of One-Punch Man now streaming on Hulu.