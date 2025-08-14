Black Clover Gets Epic Tribute From One-Punch Man Artist

The end is nigh for Asta and Yuno in Black Clover, with creator Yuki Tabata setting the stage to crown the future Wizard King with the biggest fight of the shonen series to date. As the shonen heroes attempt to defeat the nefarious Lucius before he can accomplish his even more nefarious goals, manga artists from all over the world are paying tribute to supernatural series. The creators of series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, One Piece, and more have shared their takes on Tabata’s world, but one of the biggest might just come from One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata.

While Asta normally isn’t able to defeat his opponents with a single blow like Saitama, it’s open to debate which anime franchise has grown the largest in recent years. One major difference between the two series, as it stands, is that Black Clover is approaching its end while One-Punch Man has shown no signs of ending its momentum any time soon. Of course, Asta’s anime adaptation has had quite a few more episodes in its television run than the “hero for fun.” In Saitama’s favor, One-Punch Man will return this fall with its third season, while Black Clover’s return remains a mystery at this point. You can check out this meeting of worlds below.

One-Punch Man’s Brushes With Magic

In terms of the super-powered characters that populate Saitama’s world, there aren’t many that are classified as magic users. Ironically enough, a potential candidate will arrive in the upcoming third season as the villainous Monster Association member, Homeless Emperor, seemingly uses sorcery to achieve his goals. It has yet to be seen in the anime adaptation if this villain has what it takes to even lay a scratch on the “Hero For Fun” but we might just find out this October.

As for who would win in a fight between Saitama and Asta, it’s a fairly safe bet that the former would take down the would-be Wizard King. Even having improved by leaps and bounds over the course of Black Clover, the anime protagonist wouldn’t stand much of a chance against Saitama in a one-on-one. Asta shouldn’t feel too bad about this fact, as the anime community still routinely debates if any other anime figure can come close to beating the One-Punch Man. Even Goku is up for debate if the two were to cross over.

As for One-Punch Man’s anime, the third season might not give us an opponent that can defeat Saitama, but it appears as though the anime is going to give it its best shot. Garou the Hero Killer has linked up with the Monster Association and is vying to increase his power to eliminate all heroes, while the subterrenean threats do the same.

