Black Clover Debuts Its Final Elemental Spirit at Last

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga released three new chapters with the latest Jump GIGA Summer 2025 issue. The manga entered its final arc about three years ago and is now featuring the epic showdown against Lucius Zogratis. The villain linked himself with all the Grimoire Towers, gaining an infinite number of spells. Asta and Yuno challenged him head-on on but the former gets struck down in the blink of an eye. Before losing consciousness, Asta entrusted Yuno with his Demon Dweller sword and Anti-Magic abilities. While Yuno was single-handedly taking on the devil host, several allies and former villains joined the battle to help the Clover Kingdom in their time of crisis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Manga Return!

Even the Diamond Kingdom, which has been at odds with the Clover Kingdom for a long time, comes to their aid, all thanks to Asta. Mars, Lagres, Lotus Whomalt, Fanzell Kruger, Dominante Code, Mariella, and Fana all joined the battle together. Apart from them, more mages from the Diamond Kingdom arrived, including Feremena, a new character, who has been chosen by the Earth Spirit in this era. Moris Libardirt, a Magic scholar of the Diamond Kingdom, later joined the Spade Kingdom after being forced out by Mars. He has now been turned into a Paladin and comes face-to-face with the Diamond Kingdom mages again. He immediately recognized Feremena, his former greatest success, who is now one of the Eight Shining Generals, fighting with her Earth Spirit.

What Is Spirit Magic in Black Clover?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the world of Black Clover, there are four main elements of magic, and all the attributes, such as ice, smoke, light, etc., are derived from these elements. Each element has only one spirit in the entire world, and in every era, it chooses a new host and lends them its powers. Because of this, only four mages exist who can use Spirit Magic, making them more special than others. The Clover Kingdom has two Spirit Mages working as Magic Knights, Yuno Grinberryall and Fuegoleon Vermillion. Yuno gained a lot of fame after acquiring Bell, the Wind Spirit.

Meanwhile, Fuegoleon was chosen by Salamander after waking up from his coma. Undine, the Water Spirit, has Lolopechka, the Queen of the Heart Kingdom, as her host and has even previously worked with Noelle Silva. Out of all these mages, Yuno is the only one who has taken spirit magic to another level by using Spirit Dive, where he assimilates the Wind Spirit in his own body. It grants him a major boost in power and allows him to use several powerful attacks. The reason the Earth Spirit was introduced so late in the story could be because Black Clover hasn’t focused much on the Diamond Kingdom until now. But with the conclusion rapidly approaching, creator Yuki Tabata is clearly committed to tying off all loose ends and unanswered questions, so fans can enjoy the ride to the Black Clover finale.