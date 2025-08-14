Black Clover Goes Full Naruto With Asta’s Impact on the World

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover released three new chapters with the latest Jump GIGA Summer 2025 issue. The manga is currently in its final phase, with Lucius unleashing his true power and the series’ best duo doing everything in their power to save the world. Even after being struck down by Lucius, Asta hands over his Demon Dweller sword to Yuno, which allows the newly appointed Captain of the Golden Dawn to use Anti-Magic. While Yuno is fighting the villain head-on, Mimosa rushes to Asta’s side and tries to heal him.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover Chapters 381-383!

However, since she’s extremely exhausted and surrounded by enemies, saving Asta is proving to be a lot more difficult than she anticipated. Just when she had no way out, Asta’s former enemies and allies charged onto the battlefield to help the Clover Kingdom. The latest episodes of the manga heavily echo the core themes of Masashi Kishimoto’s Shonen Jump classic Naruto. Naruto is one of the most beloved anime protagonists of all time, thanks to his unwavering determination and empathy even towards his enemies. Now that the Black Clover manga is getting closer to its finale, the similarities between Asta and Naruto become even clearer with Asta’s empathy on full display.

Asta’s Empathy Inspired by Naruto Is Paying Off in Black Clover’s Finale

Shonen series, including Naruto and Black Clover, are often set in broken worlds ruined by corruption, greed, and wars. After facing injustice and discrimination, many people start walking the path of evil, even though deep down, they are just suffering. Several villains in Black Clover, including members of the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Elves, are such people who craved destruction as a form of revenge. It’s even more tragic when you think about how the Elves were being manipulated by the devil Zagred all along.

Mages from the Diamond Kingdom were doing their king’s bidding, without realizing that he was being controlled by Moris Libardirt. It was Asta who brought Mars and Ladros into their senses. They owed him a favor and came to the Clover Kingdom to help him in times of need, so seeing them bring the fight to Lucius in the Black Clover finale is emotional and cathartic to see. It’s not just the villains, even the members of the Magic Knights, who valued Royal and Noble blood above all else, were also convinced to change their perspective and respect Asta, a commoner with no magic power. That’s why moments like the Silva family finally rallying behind Noelle really hit, because they’re payoffs after hundreds of chapters in some cases.

In the beginning of the story, he had countless people look down on him, but that didn’t stop the aspiring Wizard King. He continued to strive towards his goal and did the best he could in any situation. His kindness and sheer determination touched the hearts of his friends and foes alike. And before he knew it, Asta had a major impact on almost everyone he met. The ability to change the hearts of their enemies is something Naruto fans love about their protagonist. Now that the Clover Kingdom is in crisis, several people join the battle for his sake. Not to mention that the entire kingdom is pinning its hope on a magicless boy to save the world.