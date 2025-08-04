Black Clover Creator Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Epic Promo

Black Clover fans have a lot to celebrate this year, and the creator is going all out for the manga’s 10th anniversary with an epic new promo to help commemorate the occasion. Black Clover first hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten long years ago, and now the franchise is in the midst of a massive comeback as a result of that milestone. Now that the series is working its way through the final arc, Black Clover fans are getting ready for whatever grand finale that series creator Yuki Tabata has planned for Asta and the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover will be returning for the next step in its final arc with three more chapters coming in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and the anime itself is now in the works on a brand new season. But to help kick off the manga’s 10th anniversary celebration, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata has dropped an epic new poster that shows off a cool new look at Asta and the entire extended cast after ten long years of battles. Check it out below as part of a special trailer released for Black Clover’s milestone.

What’s Next for Black Clover’s Manga?

Black Clover will be celebrating its 10th anniversary not only with this new promo and special art spread from Tabata himself, but also some special celebrations with Shonen Jump’s biggest creators as well. But the biggest celebration is the release of three new chapters for the manga continuing through the final arc. Releasing with the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on August 12th in Japan, Black Clover‘s next three chapters could end up bringing the series closer to its final end than ever seen before as the final fights are really rounding out at this point.

Yuno is now fighting against Lucius Zogratis completely on his own while Asta heals up for what’s to come, and the rest of the Clover Kingdom are now facing off against much stronger versions of the Paladins they just spent the last few chapters helping to defeat. Everyone left is pretty much exhausted of their respective powers and abilities as Lucius is only getting stronger, so it really does feel like the grand finale is at hand after everything that has gone down so far.

Black Clover’s Anime to Return for Season 2

Black Clover‘s manga might be coming to an end soon, but the anime has been ready for its comeback. Black Clover has officially announced that the anime is returning for Season 2, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed about its release, however, is the fact that it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. Black Clover Season 2 will also be once again produced by Studio Pierrot, but its staff has yet to be revealed.

“The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed!” Tabata stated in a message to fans when the anime was announced. “I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”