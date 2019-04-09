Crunchyroll Announces ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Streaming Territories

It looks like One-Punch Man will be going global in a matter of hours. At long last, the anime is slated to send out its second season to fans, and it turns out a new streaming option has gone live for all your European fans.

Yes, that’s right. One-Punch Man is going across the pond, and it has Crunchyroll to thank.

Not long ago, the anime streaming service confirmed it has licensed the second season for international fans.

“Crunchyroll revealed a big addition for Europe this morning with the announcement of the second season of the One-Punch Man anime. The saga of the unstoppable Saitama continues when the series hits Crunchyroll in the following territories: Europe, excluding French Speaking Europe and German Speaking Europe, and MENA.”

According to the details, the first episode will go live on April 9 at 10:35 am PT. Territories included are Europe “excluding French Speaking Europe and German Speaking Europe, and MENA” with Italian speaking territories to be launched at a later date.

For all you fans wanting to watch One-Punch Man in the United States, then you will need to hit up Hulu. The website is the season’s exclusive host, so its big premiere will go live on the site later this afternoon.

One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

