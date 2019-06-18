This Baby’s One-Punch Man Cosplay Cannot Be Beaten

One-Punch Man‘s Saitama is one of the most iconic character designs in all of action manga and anime, and one of the major reasons he’s managed to stick out is how well his simplistic design carves out a distinct image still. This simple look makes for a perfect cosplay option too as many fans have explored the character in the years since the series first debuted. But one recent Saitama cosplay just really can’t be beaten.

Nick Pitarra, artist behind Image Comics’ The Manhattan Projects, shared an adorable cosplay of his baby daughter taking on a powerful monster as Saitama. Check out this cuteness below!

My wife made a dream come true for me, she turned our bald ass daughter into #OnePunchMan. One Punch VS Leviathan… Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/J1jSYF4J46 — #ARTisLEARNABLE (@NickPitarra) June 16, 2019

Saitama has been shown in cute new ways throughout both the anime and manga iterations of One-Punch Man, but this has it topped for sure. With the “action shots” included showing this adorable baby taking out a monster with one punch, this goes the extra mile as Saitama is known to yawn just like this! This cosplay definitely sets up a new “Caped Baldy” hero to keep an eye on in the future! But the big question is, who would win in a fight? Saitama or this even more adorable Saitama?

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”