Fubuki Comes to Life in This Sleek One Punch Man Cosplay

One-Punch Man‘s supporting cast of characters are almost as famous as Saitama himself, and after season 2 of the anime (not to mention many volumes of the manga), one of the top fan-favorite heroes of the One-Punch Man world is none other than Fubuki, aka the psychic-powered ganglord of the B-Class heroes, “Hellish Blizzard!”

If you want to know just how dedicated One-Punch Man fans are to Fubuki, look no further than this example of Hellish Blizzard cosplay that is now getting a ton of love on social media:

Cosplayer @celia_aya knocks it out of the park with her rendition of Fubuki. One-Punch Man fans are loving her wardrobe, with the high-collar green dress, overabundance of pearls, and that pimp-ass fur coat draped over her shoulder like a badass. She even has an entourage of goons behind her like the real Fubuki would!

However, the real dedication to the look comes in the form of the hairdo that @celia_aya put together to complete her Fubuki transformation: it is spot-on in terms of both the green coloring and sharp bangs/bowl cut style. One has to imagine that the salon bill for that wasn’t cheap; but totally worth it, nonetheless.

The one picture above is definitely worth 1,000 words of praise – but if you want a closer look at all of the finer details of @celia_aya’s Fubuki cosplay, check out the gallery below! For more great One-Punch Man cosplay, here’s a Fubuki and Tatsumaki double-up to enjoy!

