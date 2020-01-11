This Impressive One-Punch Man Bodypaint Cosplay Takes on Do-S

One-Punch Man has its fair share of notable character designs and quirky personalities for its expansive hero and monster rosters, and the real cream of the crop has managed to stand out for their own reasons. Some characters like Saitama make an impact for their personality, some characters like Genos make an impact for their cool looks, and some characters like Tatsumaki and Fubuki make an impact for the spicy way series illustrator Yusuke Murata often showcases them. But one monster has managed to leap out of the series for a blend of all of these things.

The “Monster Princess” Do-S (sometimes referred to as the Monster Princess Super S) has been one of the more unqiue designs revealed in the series over the years, and due to this mix of risque and fierceness, the monster has been a particularly popular choice for cosplay. It can be hard to still find a new spin, but artist @silverstormheart (who you can find on Instagram here) has managed to do so with some impressive make-up work. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

In the grand scheme of things, Do-S doesn’t play that crucial of a role. She’s one of the many monsters in the initial wave of attacks from the Monster Association, and has one key battle with Fubuki (which fans can see part of in the second season). But regardless of her short time on screen and short time in the series overall, she’s made a strong impression for her look. It’s a distinct look from every other character, and while it’s admittedly just pure fan service, in series illustrator Yusuke Murata’s hands it’s a lot more powerful. In fact, Murata often takes time out to pay tribute to Do-S and give her new looks.

But regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of her design, seeing new takes on the character through cosplay is definitely one bright spot of the entire debate! You can currently see more of One-Punch Man airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and Viz Media describes the seasonas such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”