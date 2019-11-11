One-Punch Man Reveals the Surprising Results of Major Saitama Fight

One-Punch Man continues the ferocious Monster Association saga with the latest chapter released through Viz Media’s digital library, and Saitama has finally found some more action against the various beasts of the Monster Association. Although the last few chapters have been focused on how the S-Class heroes are stacking up against the strongest monsters, and Chapter 106 of the series fulfills a major promise and has Saitama finally going against the Monster King Orochi. But while Orochi had been touted as an enemy that could challenge Saitama, the results are surprising…yet not at all.

Chapter 106 of the series kicks off the much-anticipated fight between the two, and the fight surprisingly ends as quickly as it begins. Because no matter what Orochi throws at Saitama, he doesn’t even challenge him in the slightest. It’s not surprising given how strong Saitama is, but it is blindsiding considering the build up.

The chapter sees Orochi directly challenge Saitama as the monster cells in his body get far more excited at the fact he’s facing a strong opponent. Orochi is surprised to see Pochi is frightened of Saitama, and thus stops holding back as he pieces together the fact that many of his strongest monster cronies have been defeated by Saitama — the rumored “Monster” of the surface.

Orochi’s body continues to morph and contort as he blasts powerful energies at Saitama. He hopes that Saitama can awaken his inner ego, and even transforms into a burning and powerful new form overall. But this doesn’t sway Saitama at all. He’s tired of hearing so many introductions like this as he’s fought and defeated, as he put it, “the king of whatever, or the ancient weapon of whatever, or evolution’s highest whatever, or the sealed whatever, or the greatest whatever in the universe, or the whatever of whatever.”

He’s run across plenty of monsters like Orochi, but they’re all the same. Regardless of what they say, he’ll defeat them all in one punch. He suspects the same with Orochi, and it unfortunately turns out to be true despite the build up. Orochi hits Saitama with everything he has with lightning blasts, multiple dragon heads, fire, and it all means nothing. Saitama defeats him with one normal punch.

After so much build up around Orochi’s strength, to see the monster defeated in one blow is surprising. It’s far more build up than every major enemy in the manga thus far, and hopefully it means there’s an even greater challenge in the future. Something’s going to challenge Saitama someday, but it’s clear it’s not going to be these monsters.

