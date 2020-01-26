Fierce One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Fubuki to Life

When it comes to One-Punch Man, fans would rather forget the last season. In early 2019, the show made a comeback at long last, and audiences had high hopes for season two. The debut did underwhelm, but the season did give fans new characters to cosplay as. And thanks to one fan-favorite cosplayer, Fubuki has come to life in the perfect way.

Over on Facebook, the user Snow Suen shared their take on Fubuki with the world recently. The cosplayer did an entire photoshoot as Fubuki, and she pulls off the sleek look very easily.

As you can see down below, the cosplayer got some help for this photoshoot of hers. She can be seen in the middle with Fubuki’s tight dress on. The hugging fabric leaves little to the imagination, but the cosplayer rocks the look with confidence. Paired with a white fur shrug, this Fubuki look is topped off with a choppy green wig and pearl necklace.

The rest of the photoshoot imagines other scenes for Fubuki with one of them involving Saitama. The caped baldy is getting into the heroine’s personal space, but Fubuki is ready to deal with it. The rest of the photos imagines Fubuki in a high-rise setting, and her new look suits the situation. A black velvet dress and some gloves bring out a sophistication in Fubuki which even Tatsumaki would be jealous of. So if the anime ever needs a live-action double for Fubuki, they might want to hit up Snow Suen for an audition.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.