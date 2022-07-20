One-Punch Man Cosplay Gives Saitama a Fem Makeover

Saitama has made some serious headlines with his serious fight against the hero killer known as Garou in the pages of One-Punch Man's manga, as the hero for fun is facing his greatest opponent to date who has been able to wield the power of an evil god to stand on an even playing field with the undefeatable crime fighter. Now, one cosplayer has put a new twist on the beloved anime character, giving the crime fighter created by the mangaka known as ONE a major makeover, unlike anything Saitamahas seen before.

At present, One-Punch Man has yet to confirm when, or if, the anime adaptation will be returning to the small screen in the future. With the first season being created by Madhouse, the second season saw JC Staff come on board to begin the story of Saitama and the other heroes fighting against the Monster Association. Unfortunately, many anime fans felt that JC Staff wasn't able to live up to the high standard set by Madhouse, so the question now remains as to who will animate the third season should One-Punch Man be confirmed to make a comeback via its anime adaptation.

Twitter Cosplayer Mikomi Hokina shared this amazing new take on Saitama of One-Punch Man fame, with the anime hero yet to find an opponent that has been able to defeat him in a one-on-one battle though it seems that this might change with Garou's new transformation:

While a third season of One-Punch Man is still anyone's guess as to when it might arrive, another of ONE's major creations is getting a third season that is hitting the scene this fall. Mob Psycho 100 is looking to finish its anime adaptation this October, once again following the psychic powerhouse who could definitely give Saitama a run for his money should the two anime characters tangle with one another.

Unlike Mob, however, Saitama has a live-action western movie in the works, as Sony Pictures plans to have director Justin Lin helm the new take on the hero who has been able to defeat all opponents with a single punch.

