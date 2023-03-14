One-Punch Man Creator Shares Cover Art for New Manga, Versus

One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 series creator ONE has launched a new manga series, and now fans have gotten to see the cover art for their latest work, Versus! ONE's various webcomics have become some of the hugest action franchises to this day since they began their run with One-Punch Man all the way back in 2009. Thanks to successful manga and anime adaptations for ONE's webcomics have gotten more of a spotlight than ever before. Now there's a chance that this will all continue with their latest manga effort, Versus, which has finally launched in full.

Written by One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 series creator ONE, with series illustrations by Kyotaro Azuma (was behind The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga), and series composition by bose, Versus throws fans into a world with 47 heroes going to battle against 47 different demon kings with all sorts of unforeseen consequences and bigger fights promised. You can check out the cover art from the manga's first volume below as shared by Versus' official Twitter account:

One-Punch Man: What is Versus?

Launched in the pages of Kodansha's Shonen Sirius magazine last Fall, Versus is ONE's first full manga project since the release of Mob Psycho 100 back in 2012. This means the creator's finally back in full action a decade after releasing their last major effort, so there's a chance that this new series will have the same kind of longevity if the impact of One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 are anything to go by. With the first collected volume of Versus hitting shelves overseas soon, international fans are still waiting to check it out themselves.

There has yet to be any international licensing plans announced for ONE's Versus manga just yet, but it's likely going to be a big hit around the world for all of the new eyes that get to check it out. Featuring a world ruled over by demons, 47 of humanity's greatest heroes are sent out into the world with the intent of taking out 47 demon kings before fighting against the one that rules over them all. But it's a long road to get to that point!

What do you think of this newest look at ONE's Versus manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!