Risque One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Do-S to Life

One-Punch Man’s character is one of the strongest rosters in all the action series currently running today, and each of the designs has been furthered boosted from series creator ONE’s original concepts with illustrator Yusuke Murata’s artistic prowess in the Weekly Young Jump release of the series. Some of the designs have been far more popular than others, and include fan-favorites like Tatsumaki, Fubuki, and surprisingly one of the monsters, Do-S. Sometimes referred to as the “Monster Princess” and other times referred to as “Super S,” this sadomasochistic monster has made an impact regardless of name.

The character continues to have a life outside of the anime and manga series through some pretty risque cosplay. And cosplay artist @jadej4de (who you can find on Instagram here) has been a major hit for their particularly NSFW take on the Monster Princess, Do-S. You can find the cosplay at the link here, but be wary of some spicier content.

You can currently find Do-S in One-Punch Man’s second season, which is now streaming on Hulu. The Monster Princess made her debut in a pretty notable fight against Fubuki, in which both of them tested the loyalty of each of their groups of henchman. Do-S got the one-up, however, as he monster ability allows her to dominate (much as one would expect given the monster’s look) her opponents and brainwash them to fight for her favor.

The monster made a pretty huge impact due to Murata’s art, and surprisingly became one of the fan-favorite female characters in the series overall. It’s probably because of the spicy look, but hard to argue definitively. The second season of the series ran for 12 episodes earlier this year, and is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) for new production studio J.C. Staff.

Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”