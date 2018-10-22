Netflix Adds ‘One-Punch Man’ English Dub

These days, the streaming industry is shaking up its anime offerings. With the medium growing in popularity, sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu are working around the clock to offer the best shows to fans. And, thanks to Netflix, it just became way easier to watch One-Punch Man.

You know, since the site did just add the anime’s long-awaited English dub to its catalog.

If you head over to Netflix now, you will find a special treat awaiting you… but you’ll need to be in Canada. The site has added the full English dub for One-Punch Man, so you can hear Saitama in a whole new way. Currently, Netflix has the anime’s English and Spanish dubs available, and the original Japanese audio is open as usual. Subtitles are also available for any audio track, so close-captioning fans won’t be disappointed.

For those of you in the U.S. needing a dub fix, Hulu has your back. The site has the dub in-hand for One-Punch Man to stream now.

This addition marks the first time Netflix has acquired the dub rights for One-Punch Man. The show, which is licensed through Viz Media, has kept the dub with Toonami up until now. Fans could also check out the English audio through One-Punch Man‘s Blu-ray and DVD sets, but it seems the dub has finally come to the world of streaming.

At only 12 episodes, One-Punch Man is a quick binge for fans, and its superhero flair made it a standout shonen. The show has one season under its belt so far, but that will change soon enough. Earlier this year, reports went live which confirmed a second season of One-Punch Man would drop in the coming months. Currently, the long-awaited season is set to go live in April 2019, and it will feature a favorite baddie known as Garou. You can check out season two’s synopsis below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Are you going to check out this dub? Or do you prefer watching anime with subtitles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!