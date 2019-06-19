One-Punch Man’s Garou Doesn’t Remember Fighting Saitama (Again)

In the midst of the Monster Association’s campaign against humanity, there couldn’t be a worse time for Garou’s arrival for the Hero Association. Garou, the former student of the S-Class hero Bang, possess extraordinary martial arts skills and has been systematically taking down any hero that he can find. Recently however, Garou faced defeat at the paws of Watchdog Man and his uncanny fighting style that employed all four of his limbs in unison. Licking his wounds, the aspiring monster brawler inadvertently fought Saitama once again, receiving an epic, amnesia inducing clobbering.

The second season of One-Punch Man has shown Garou “fighting” Saitama twice now. The first time, the monster martial artist attempted to fight the “hero for fun” in the street and received a single karate chop, knocking him out promptly. The second time, Garou attempted to fight the top class hero, King, who is actually a fraud attempting to reap the benefits of a high class hero.

Right as Garou went in for the kill against King, Saitama punted the villain through a nearby wall, knocking him out again in an instant. In this most recent episode, Garou awakens only to completely forget that Saitama had in fact defeated him once again. So focused on King was the villainous brawler that we doubt he even noticed Saitama was there.

The former student of Bang attempted to “lick his wounds”, suffering from an intense fever after the beating that was given to him by One-Punch Man. Before he was able to fully recover, Garou found himself surrounded by a number of different heroes and, regardless of his overall strength, finds himself unable to overcome them thanks to his injuries.

Garou, and every other character really, is simply no match for Saitama but the fun comes from seeing ancillary characters, both hero and villain, stack up against one another. The aspiring monster has managed to take down stronger heroes such as Tank Top Master and Gold Balls, but unfortunately still finds himself unable to take on some of the higher class “S-Heroes”. The anticipated battle between Garou and Bang is certainly something that viewers are looking forward to.

What do you think of Garou’s “fights” against Saitama? Is there any way for this monstrous antagonist to reach a level anywhere near One-Punch Man before the end of this season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.