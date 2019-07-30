One-Punch Man Reveals Stunning Garou Collectible Figure

One-Punch Man‘s second season has come and gone, and while it has admittedly ealt with a mixed reception the season has had some major highlights involving the new antagonist, the Human Monster Garou. The hero hunter got the majority of the focus in the second season of the series as it shifting its focus away from Saitama to the newer additions to the series, and Garou built up quite a huge following by the end of the series as a result.

To commemorate his newfound popularity with the release of the second season, Good Smile will be releasing a stunning new Garou collectible as part of the Pop-Up Parade line of figures.

This new Garou figure was shown off during the recent Wonder Festival Summer 2019 in Japan, and stands nearly 8 inches tall. Featuring a fierce kicking pose, this Garou figure will be running for 3,900 yen (about $36 USD) and will be shipping out this November. The Pop-Up Parade figures are some of the more affordable collectibles out there, so interested fans will definitely want to be keeping an eye out for this new Garou.

Garou made a major impact on fans when the second season came to an end, but his fate was literally left hanging as fans wonder just what he’s going to be up to in whatever’s coming next from the franchise. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season ran for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”