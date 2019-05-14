One-Punch Man Goes Full Horror With “Face Stealer”

One-Punch Man’s Second Season is in full swing and with the return of our heroes like Saitama, Genos, and the rest come the monsters. While Saitama is currently enrolled in a Martial Arts Tournament to find new foes who may be able to present him with a challenge, a series of monsters have begun attacking the city. A seemingly never ending supply of monsters are emerging from the ground, one of the most disturbing being the “Face Stealer”, who is one of the most terrifying to date.

The Face Stealer is introduced, and dispatched, quickly with him brandishing two machete-like swords. Genos, the cyborg who has been acting as Saitama’s student in attempt to discover the secret to his strength, is on patrol after previously watching the Martial Arts Tournament and attempting to quell this onslaught of monsters. Not a ton of information is given about the Face Stealer himself outside of his horrifying appearance and level of strength.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looking like something out of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the Face Stealer demands a would-be victim to give him his face, to seemingly add it to his collection of faces that are stitched onto his body. Luckily, Genos makes it in time to fight the monstrosity directly before he can add another trophy to his gruesome collection. The Face Stealer then begins giving Genos a pretty difficult time, immediately slicing at the cyborg’s arms, nearly taking them off with each strike. It’s only until Genos manages to have the Face Stealer hit his own skull that the monster’s swords are broken and it is defeated with a “High Voltage Fist”.

Even though Genos manages to take down this Ed Gein look alike, he still encounters problems in the form of a “Cockroach Man” who manages to nearly defeat the cyborg with his outrageous speed. It’s clear that Season 2 of One-Punch man is upping the stakes with the sheer number of monsters arriving to fight our heroes, to say nothing of the introduction of Garou, a human villain who believes himself to be a monster and is systematically dismantling heroes.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!