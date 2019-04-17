‘One-Punch Man’ Reveals Hellish Blizzard’s Connection to Tornado

One-Punch Man season 2 episode 2 sees Saitama inadvertently get plunged even deeper into the rankings drama of the super hero world, as both old and new foes surfaced to antagonize the stoic hero on his homefront. That “old foe” was Saitama’s “eternal rival” Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, who tracks Saitama to his home; the “new foe” was the top of the Class B heroes, Fubuki, aka “Hellish Blizzard.”

Blizzard attempted to strong arm Saitama into joining her faction of the Hero Association – something she’s apparently done to more than a few new recruits within the lower ranks. Of course, trying to reach get Saitama to fall in line (or acknowledge requests at all) proves to be a fruitless as ever, and Blizzard quickly loses her patience with the insolent Class B recruit she deems totally beneath her!

Unfortunately for Fubuki, she hasn’t yet heard tell of One-Punch Man‘s true might – and when she ticks off Saitama he smacks her bodyguards out of commission, and gives the powerful ESPer a fight she never expected. The dust settles when Genos and Speed-o’-Sound Sonics fight literally crashes into Blizzard and Saitama’s battle, and the heroes at last take the time to sit down and hash things out.

As it turns out, Hellish Blizzard has a somewhat tragic backstory of her own to share. She was born a powerful ESPer, but she could never reach the top of the hero classes, due to the reign of theHero Association’s most powerful ESPer Tatsumaki, aka “Terrible Tornado,” who just so happens to also be the older sister of Fubuki!

This little sibling connection is just one piece of evidence that there are some major rivalries and beefs simmering within the hierarchy of the H.A. The way Fubuki approaches Saitama makes it seems as though the organization works like prison gangs, as Saitama is told that heroes who don’t join up with one faction or another are doomed. While Saitama doesn’t join up with Fubuki’s “Blizzard Group,” he does strike a momentary cease-fire with the Class B leader – which is better than already-aggravated relationship he has with Tornado.

More importantly: realizing Saitama’s true strength leaves a serious game-changing impression on Blizzard, as she realizes her concerns about rankings and power are utterly inane in the face of true power. She’ll definitely be a person of interest to watch in the coming weeks, among One-Punch Man‘s expanding cast of characters.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

