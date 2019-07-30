One-Punch Man Illustrator Yusuke Murata Debuts New One-Shot

Yusuke Murata, the illustrator behind series such as Eyeshield 21 and One-Punch Man‘s manga, is one of the most popular artists among manga fans for his character designs and depictions of action within the panels. That means that each new project he takes on gets a lot of eyes on it, and one of the more intriguing releases lately is a new one-shot released in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The new one-shot, Science vs. Magic, is written by Inukorosuke (Ultimate Rock-Paper-Scissors) and is illustrated by Murata. You can find it through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump releases here.

Science vs. Magic runs for 63 pages and introduces a world split between magic and science regions. The two kingdoms had animosity between the two of them in the past, but now they peacefully coexist as two separate developing nations. Every three years, the two kingdoms get together and choose representatives to show off the martial arts skills of either side.

The one-shot sees the magic kingdom representative, Reita, who uses both fire and water magical abilities prepare for a fight against Onigoro, who has enhanced his body with scientific advancements. Though one-shots appear in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump all the time without getting the chance to become a full series, fans are hoping this one eventually gets picked up so they can get more doses of Murata’s illustrations.

