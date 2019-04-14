‘One-Punch Man’ Art Imagines Hilarious ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Crossover

One of the most hilarious moments of One-Punch Man‘s first season was also one of its most subdued and random. In one episode, Saitama struggles to swat a buzzing around fly despite his massive strength and speed. Now that the second season of the series has officially premiered, fans are hoping to see Saitama enter a much fated “rematch” with this fly.

One fan has gone even further and mashed this rematch together with a famous moment from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the result is just odd enough to work within the confines of either series, hilariously enough. You can check it out below.

Reddit user MadHax164 shared the above edit, and fans are going absolutely wild over this crossover. For reference, this takes the super popular scene where Jotaro Kujo faces off against Dio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. Their big confrontation is laid out so well in the manga itself and has launched all sorts of hilarious new jokes and memes among anime fans.

It does beg the question of whether or not Saitama’s straightforward fighting style would fit within the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure world. He probably would be facing a challenge for the first time since he gained his strength, and that’s something Saitama would love to have. Though the “Caped Baldy” may never face off against his immortal foe the fly in this fashion in the series, he’ll be facing off against all new sorts of foes in the second season of the series.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

