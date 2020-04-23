One-Punch Man Gets a Live-Action Makeover with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

✖

One-Punch Man will be getting a live-action adaptation from Hollywood, so it only seems right to task Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart with tackling the project. The two actors never stray far from one another given their on-screen chemistry, so their combined star power made one artist consider them for the flick. Over on Twitter, BossLogic turned heads when he put out a piece of concept art imagining Johnson and Hart as the leads of One-Punch Man, but the hilarious post has raised lots of eyebrows.

The whole thing began on social media shortly after it was announced One-Punch Man has been optioned by Sony Pictures. Reports about the deal suggest the Hollywood studio is eager to roll out the film given how large the fan-base of One-Punch Man has become. Having another franchise isn't something Sony would say no to, but they might want to reconsider this pitch from BossLogic.

As you can see below, Johnson and Hart fill out the buddy-buddy superheroes easily. The ex-WWE superstar is buff enough to make Saitama work, and BossLogic went so far as to put some anime eyes on the actor. His frame combined with his bald head make him a cinch for Saitama, so we cannot fault this clever pick.

And of course, there is no Saitama without Genos, so Hart has to fill out the cyborg. BossLogic slapped on some blonde hair to the actor before giving him recognizable black-and-gold eyes. A little costume seals the transformation for Hart, but as you might imagine, fans aren't too thrilled with this casting idea. In fact, they have some ideas of their own if this anime adaptation must come to fruition.

In some corners of the universe, they are eager for Terry Crews to take part in the adaptation somehow, but it will be hard to nail down Saitama. Some have suggested Lewis Tan as a pick for the One-Punch Man hero, but most fans agree the only way to do Saitama justice will be to cast a no-name actor in the role and work from there.

What do you make of this surprising makeover? Who are your actual picks to play Saitama and Genos on the big screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

