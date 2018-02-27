‘One Punch Man’ Panels Compare Manga and Web-Comic Artwork

One Punch Man is one of the most popular action series currently running, and most of that is due to the illustrator of the Weekly Shonen Jump version, Yusuke Murata. Taking ONE’s original webcomic and translating it to a manga, One Punch Man has gained a ton more notoriety.

But just how drastic are the differences between the two versions? One fan did a side by side comparison of the last chapter and the differences are astounding.

In the last chapter of One Punch Man, Garou found himself struggling with his new Monster Association mission, needing to bring the Monster King the head of a hero. After a threat by two new monsters, including Bug God, he starts fighting them. It’s reflecting here in the rough drafts for the manga and the final product.

There’s a clear difference in the two, but it’s not ONE’s art that originally drew fans to One Punch Man. It’s his distinct, humorous, and unique writing that keeps fans going.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter.

Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.