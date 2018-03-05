‘One Punch Man’ Artist Shares Marvelous Captain America, Winter Soldier Sketch

When it comes to Yusuke Murata, the man can do no wrong. The artist is one of Japan’s most talented in the manga industry, and Murata is never afraid to show off his versatility outside of One Punch Man. There is nothing the artist can’t draw, and comic book readers really want Marvel to bring him on to its staff.

After all, Murata’s latest fan-sketch is all about Captain America, and it looks pretty dang sweet.

If you head to Twitter, you will find that Murata shared a new sketch with fans on his official page. The image, which can be found below, proves the artist is still a massive Marvel fanboy. The artwork gives Captain America and the Winter Soldier manga makeovers.

To the left, fans can see a sketch of Steve Rogers suited up as Captain America. The clean-shaven hero looks pretty crestfallen as he directs his stare towards the ground, and his outfit suggests the sketch is set during Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That tidbit is further confirmed when you check out Murata’s taken on the cyro-kept assassin.

If you look to the right, you can see James Buchanan Barnes in all his angsty glory. With his long hair unkempt, the Winter Soldier looks stoic and blank. His black uniform and articulated prosthetic look like they came right out of the movies, and fans cannot help but feel for Captain America’s best friend after seeing his condition here.

Of course, fans of Murata know the artist has a vetted love for Marvel. In the past, the artist has shared sketches on Twitter of Spider-Man and Iron Man. Marvel had the artist do cover artwork for its Spider-Man comics in Japan when they were published abroad, and the company tapped Murata last summer for its films. The artist was tasked with creating an international poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the colorful piece made headlines around the world.

