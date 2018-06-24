‘One Punch Man’ Meets ‘Dragon Ball’ In This High-Tech Crossover

When you have the kind of clout Dragon Ball enjoys, it is hard to avoid fantasy mash-ups. Over the years, fans have wondered what it would be like for Dragon Ball to mix in with series like Naruto, and titles like One Piece have gone through that kind of mash-up firsthand. So, it isn’t surprising to see One Punch Man x Dragon Ball pieces online, but few are as spot-on as this one.

Over on Reddit, fans were shown a bit of what a One Punch Man mash-up with Dragon Ball could look like. The art was posted by a netizen who found the fan-manga online, and it brings together the best of Genos and Android 16.

So, the answer is yes – Saitama’s sidekick can rock shoulder pads like none other.

As you can see above, the fan-crossover puts Genos in the shoes of Android 16. The drawing shows Bulma in the background wearing her usual Capsule Corps coat, and her short hair dates her to the Dragon Ball Super timeline. The heroine is seen asking Genos how his armor works, and the android looks plenty beefy in this familiar armor.

Of course, that is because Genos is rocking the outfit Android 16 made famous. The large shoulder pads and sleek body suit show off the One Punch Man fighter’s figure. The fan-manga’s bottom panel then shows Genos testing out his armor, and the dark-eyed android seems pretty impressed.

For fans, seeing Genos slip into the Dragon Ball world here makes plenty of sense. The character is a cyborg, and his high-tech body has an array of weaponry. Armed to the teeth, Genos’ firepower is as destructive as his enhanced strength, so he would fit right in with the androids created by Dr. Gero. It’s just that Genos is far more likely to grind on as a hero rather than a human-hating baddie.

