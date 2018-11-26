This ‘One Punch Man’ and ‘Pokemon’ Crossover Makes Too Much Sense

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises that fans have loved to make cool fan art of, and this often results in some pretty impressive mash-up pieces that combine two popular series together.

One such example is a crossover between Pokemon and ONE’s One Punch Man, and the resulting mix makes way too much sense.

Artist BummerForShort shared this piece referencing the battle between Saitama and the Deep Sea King on One Punch Man, but instead places the Pokemon Hitmonchan and Seaking in the roles. This results in the hilariously dubbed “One Hit Monchan” and “Deep Seaking,” and it is oddly fitting for both series.

While Hitmonchan already had a human like form, the enhanced musculature and body of the fish Pokemon Seaking takes a moment to get used to. Still, you look at it long enough and you can imagine this as a pretty intense Pokemon battle. There’s even a hilarious cameo from Metagross as Genos (dubbed “Metagenoss”) for good measure. Though your mileage of a small Blonde mop on top of Metagross will hilariously vary.

If you want to see more of BummerForShort’s artwork, you can check out their DeviantArt page here. One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him. J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, the first five seasons of the anime series are currently being streamed on Twitch for a special holiday marathon. Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running until December 3, taking a break until it picks back up on Christmas Eve, you can find out more details and check out the marathon for yourself at the link here.