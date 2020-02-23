One-Punch Man Gives One S-Class Hero a Super Saiyan Boost

One-Punch Man‘s Monster Association saga has been the longest running and the heaviest hitting in the series to date as the S-Class heroes have invaded the Monster Association’s base. But as they heroes have found out, the strongest monsters have been biding their time in the base as they wait to take on every one of these heroes. It means that many of the heroes have faced their toughest challenges yet, and it’s begun to push each of them farther than ever before. For fans of Dragon Ball, this should seem pretty familiar.

In fact, those similarities go the extra mile with the latest chapter of the series officially released with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump vault. Chapter 116 of the series sees the Rank 9 S-Class hero Drive Knight take on the Monster Association’s Nyan, and the hero goes through several different transformations in order to take it down — one of which looks a lot like Dragon Ball’s Super Saiyan form.

Drive Knight’s technology based weapons give him several options to fight against the monster cat, and he goes through several different variations which include modes like “Knight,” (which gives him horse legs) “Rook,” (which turns him into a rocket) “Bishop,” (which gives him a classic armor look) but Nyan was able to counter each one of the transformations thanks to its ability to turn itself paper thin and squirm around each armor.

When all of this goes awry, Drive Knight uses his “Gold” Battle Transformation and it gives him golden and spiky hair as his armor begins to give off several bursts of flame. But while it temporarily boosts its speed and strength, its main weapon was the intense heat the form gives off. Because Nyan squirms its way into Drive Knight’s armor once more it takes all of that heat at point blank range. Completely obliterated, Drive Knight then heads toward the next threat.

