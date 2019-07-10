Let One-Punch Man’s Best Meme Protect Your Phone With This Hilarious Case

Aside from slaying monsters and knocking down opponents with the slightest of effort, Saitama also uses his screen time to create a seemingly endless number of memes for viewers to laugh at and spread around at their discretion. Though season two may have recently come to an end, with King Orochi, Garou, and the Monster Association still at large, perhaps you can save your phone from them with the help of this One-Punch Man phone case? Everything will be “ok” with this ingenious fan made phone protector!

Reddit User Lonkishtik shared his friend’s phone case that takes the famous Saitama meme and uses it as a barrier between their phone and the terrifying world at large:

This most recent season of One-Punch Man really exemplified the ridiculous problems that face Saitama on a regular basis. While he is still able to defeat terrifying such giant opponents as Gouketsu, even off panel, Saitama’s main opponent appears to be his own strength. While protecting a phone case would be just about the easiest thing that the “hero for fun” could do, it also leaves him extremely bored and with little option of boosting his power level.

In his talks with the fraud hero King, Saitama expressed his inability to grow any stronger or even manage to test his current level of strength against any opponents because none stand a chance. The season ended with One-Punch Man defeating the Centichoro and managing to find a challenge in the video games where he competes against King, unable to claim victory in the latter.

What do you think of this One-Punch Man phone case? Will Saitama be enough to protect this phone from the Monster Association or the hero killer Garou? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”