‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals New Poster

One-Punch Man‘s second season has been under a bit of scrutiny by fans lately as not much from the long awaited return has been revealed to the public. But along with confirming the series will be coming to Hulu, Viz Media revealed a good look at the second season with a new poster.

It seems like this is the same new key visual being teased for its release in Japan, and now fans have a closer look on some of the returning heroes…along with biggest new addition Garou.

Attention heroes! One-Punch Man Season 2 premieres April 9th on Hulu. 👊 pic.twitter.com/DWixddf10t — VIZ (@VIZMedia) March 5, 2019

The newest poster for the season sees Saitama’s updated look (as provided by new production studio J.C. Staff), along with confirming the returns of heroes like Blizzard and Silver Fang. But notably, this poster also teases the debut of characters like Garou, Suiryu, and a bigger focus on heroes like King and Tanktop Master.

Though it’s currently not confirmed how much of the series’ original manga will be adapted into the second season, Season 2 will kick off the “Human Monster Saga” of the series. The entirety of this saga makes up a significant number of chapters, but since Suiryu is pictured here, there’s a good chance the saga’s big fighting tournament will be making its way to the anime this season as well.

It’s a major turning point for the story as the series becomes a longer told tale rather than just sporadic monster battles so fans will definitely want to see how it all plays out. This is, of course, after all of the “Hero Hunter” goodness plays out with Garou that should make for a good watch.

Officially scheduled for a premiere April 2 in Japan with a premiere on Hulu April 9 in the West, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

