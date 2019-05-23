One-Punch Man Reveals Suiryu’s Strength

Saitama is in a terrible situation where he just isn’t able to find an enemy worth fighting. Thanks to his “intense” training, One-Punch Man has lived up to his name in every fight he’s ever been in, managing to defeat opponents with the use of just one punch. In the series’ second season, Saitama has joined a martial art tournament in order to find a challenge and may have done so with the fighter Suiryu. In its most recent episode, the series unleashes Suiryu’s full potential to viewers.

Suiryu himself is something of an odd duck, appearing in the tournament for the first time touting the fact that he simply wants to gain strength for the fun of it. He looks down on the heroes of the world who spend so much effort and time in trying to gain their licenses and protect the city. With this attitude, its surprising to see him dismantle fighter after fighter with his superior techniques, managing to use them to reach the final rung of the “Super Fight” tournament’s ladder.

In his battle against Saitama, Suiryu unleashes a series of kicks that are unable to be seen by the naked eye, with most of the spectators blind to the actions taking place. Even with these kicks, the martial artist still was not actually “serious” in his fight against One-Punch Man. It’s only until he gets serious that his fight against Saitama begins breaking the stage around them.

As Suiryu begins punching Saitama and unleashing his true techniques, the solid stone stage begins breaking in half and reverberations from his blows echo through the stadium. While Suiryu clearly earned his place as a finalist in the tournament, he still remains no match against the “hero for fun”. Saitama hipchecks Suiryu into a nearby wall, ending the fight dead in its tracks. Suiryu still won the overall battle thanks to One-Punch Man’s use of a wig but his once lofty attitude has been brought low.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”