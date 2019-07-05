One-Punch Man Shows-Off Season 2’s Best Saitama Moment

Saitama delivered a number of monster destroying punches during the second season of One-Punch Man, but none were perhaps as hard hitting as the one thrown during the season’s finale where the “hero for fun” destroyed the monster Centichoro, aka Elder Centipede. As the Centipede assisted the escape of Garou from certain defeat, neither Bang, Bomb, or Genos could make any headway against the titanic beast with an old man’s face. Luckily, King managed to grab the centipede’s attention and gave Saitama the perfect opportunity to land a punch so devastating that the Centichoro was atomized.

Twitter User YourAnimeGuy clipped the moment when Saitama delivered his final punch of One-Punch Man season 2, detailing what could be the hardest hit delivered by the yellow suited hero:

Saitama OG pic.twitter.com/6caafTBahP — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) July 4, 2019

Saitama’s workout regiment that granted him his god-like abilities may have been ridiculous but its clear that the training had some serious results. With One-Punch Man at the point of boredom when fighting against monsters, stating that he is profoundly bored in his current state with no room to grow stronger, he now fights against the hero King in fighting video games. No amount of push-ups will help Saitama’s terrible video game abilities as he is decimated against King’s expertise.

Season 2 ran for twelve episodes this time around, with a number of story lines still up in the air. King Orochi and his Monster Association still hide beneath the depths of the world planning their next move. Garou has managed to escape his near death fight against the three S Class Heroes in the forms of Bang, Bomb, and Genos. Saitama may have found his newest challenge through video games but still has the wariness of his strength resting on his shoulders. While a third season hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, these are all avenues rife with possibility for the future.

What did you think of this final punch that was delivered by Saitama? What other punches do you feel compared or even surpassed this one? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”