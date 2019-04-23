Fans Believe ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2’s Latest Episode is the Best Yet

Before the official premiere of One-Punch Man Season 2, there was quite a bit of debate among fans as the first trailer for the season completely underwhelmed. Fans were worried that the series would have rough animation direction, and feared that it would never reach the same heights as the first season. But now that the third episode has premiered, it seems fans are warming up to it.

Fans are stating that the third episode of the series is the best one yet. While they admit it still has a few issues in terms of direction, there is indeed a notable improvement as the human monster Garou has jumped into action fully.

It helps that so much happens in Episode 3 of the series as it sets up the rest of the season. Now that Garou has faced off against some pro-heroes, and has even taken a notable loss, fans can’t wait to see what’s to come next for the rest of the season.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

“Have a Banana”

“Seems Like a Good Improvement From the First Two”

Okay, OPM Season 2 Episode 3 so far has pretty decent animation for its fight scenes- seems like a good improvement from the first two episodes. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 23, 2019

The REAL Highlight

Highlight of the new episode:

Saitama giving people bananas#onepunchman pic.twitter.com/D0edgZK7dE — 🌠Kenny🌠 semi ia👨‍🎓 (@howdoianitwt) April 23, 2019

“Finally an Episode With Decent Animation”

Finally an episode with decent animation for S2 of One Punch Man pic.twitter.com/nMxOBMnVFv — Valoff (@valonpre) April 23, 2019

“I Need More Episodes”

LOVING ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 2. I NEED MORE EPISODES. #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/xoA2giIvpn — Idiot (@TurtleChrist) April 23, 2019

Poor Mumen Rider…

Garou didn’t have to do Mumen Rider like that #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/BTuDvzAVdK — Σansa Will Win (@JIGSAWTre) April 23, 2019

“That Was Unexpected…”

well that was unexpected… Episode 3 was way above ep 1 & 2 animation-wise, very nice ep! RIP Mumen #onepunchman — S N T (@angryrati) April 23, 2019

“Best Episode of the Season by Far”

ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 WAS AMAZING! Best episode of the season by far. The did Garou major justice. I am so happy. — Mastar (@MastarMedia) April 23, 2019

“Made Me Laugh so Hard”

One punch man season 2 episode 3 made me laugh so hard, I´ve fell right from my chair… pic.twitter.com/ihaPeOiS2D — Ash Otaku (@ash_otaku) April 23, 2019

“That Was Some Fire”

One Punch Man S2 Episode 3….WOW🔥 That was some fire🔥



Maaan idk that’s 2 weeks in a row y’all we gotten a good episode the hot takes from a couple months ago looking SHAKY! pic.twitter.com/w4XHHrMvPP — UNG GAMINGざ わるど/ The New Terry McGinnis (@NickJRow) April 23, 2019

