When Will One-Punch Man Season 2 Resume?

One-Punch Man Season Two’s ninth episode was originally supposed to air on Tuesday in the United States via its weekly release on Hulu. But unfortunately for fans the episode was delayed due to the Japanese broadcast being postponed over the ongoing live broadcast of the 2019 French Open tennis tournament. Many fans were furious over the episode being postponed, but luckily they won’t have to wait long. As explained by the show’s official Twitter account, the episode will be released on Tuesday, June 11.

“Due to the French Open 2019 schedule, One-Punch Man episode 21, ‘The Strongest Trouble’, has been delayed its broadcast. It will broadcast on June 11. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the tweet read.

One-Punch Man creator One took to Twitter with a drawing to poke fun at the delay, showing Genos, Saitama and Sonic all playing tennis.

What makes the waiting even worse is that the last episode ended on a cliffhanger. After eating two monster cells at once, Bakuzan decimated Suiryu at the Super Fight 22 arena and was on the verge of killing him. However, Saitama appeared at the last second in his full hero gear and saved Suiryu. He then turned his attention to the four-armed Bakuzan, telling Suiryu he’d take care of the situation.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong — even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”