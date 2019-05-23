One-Punch Man Reveals the Powerful New Monster That Beat Genos Down

One-Punch Man season 2’s latest episode “The Class S Heroes” sees the Monster Association continue its multi-city coordinated attack, while Saitama attempted to fight his way through the Super Fights 22 martial arts tournament. The monsters were curtailed by the arrival of some powerful Class-S heroes, while Saitama managed to make his way into the final tournament bout with cocky martial arts master Suriyu.

Those were the primary A and B plotlines for episode 19, but the ever-expanding world of One-Punch Man season 2 also offered some important side-scenes that are setting up the series next big plotlines. That big of setup also included a post-credits scene, which revealed the answer to a major mystery that’s been hanging over Genos!

If you recall, last we saw of Genos was in episode 18, when he was called away from cheering on Saitama in the Super Fights tournament, in order to aid the Hero Association in stopping the Monster Association’s campaign of terror. Genos hit the streets and did some serious damage to the monsters – but just when it looked like “Demon Cyborg” had everything wrapped up nice and neat, Genos was taken down by a mysterious assailant who knocked him out, cold.

The post-credits scene of episode 19 takes us back to Genos, who wakes up buried under the rubble where he got knocked out and discovers a new monster walking streets. It’s not an ordinary monster, but rather a powerful-looking fighter powerful enough to take Genos out in one blow! As one of One-Punch Man‘s signature title cards reveals, this new monster is “Goketsu,” a Dragon Level threat, meaning he’s considered dangerous enough to wipe out multiple cities, and certainly qualifies as a threat worthy of an S-Class hero.

Now that Genos knows Goketsu is walking the streets, it will be interesting to see what a rematch between the two looks like. Genos is no slouch in the battle department, but Goketsu already took him down once, effortlessly, so Genos may have to bank on the fact that Saitama is now fleeing Super Fights 22 as his saving grace.

One-Punch Man episode 19 also took some time to reveal the Monster Association’s true goal: infecting human hosts with “monster cells” that transform them into horrific creatures. Could Goketsu be one such case? A powerful human fighter who has now been enhanced by monster cells? the next episodes of One-Punch Man will hopefully reveal the answer!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.