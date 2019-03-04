‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Teases New Key Visual

One-Punch Man has taking a breather for awhile now, but the hero is ready to return to TV. At long last, the anime’s second season is slated to debut in 2019, and a brand-new poster for the release is being teased.

So, if you want to check out a teeny-tiny take on the visual, get out your magnifying glasses.

Over on Twitter, a preview was released for the second poster of One-Punch Man season two. The image was printed in a recent promo for the release, and fans can see a slew of familiar faces.

Preview of the latest key visual for “One Punch Man” S2 anime. Broadcast begins April 2nd (J.C.Staff) //t.co/AihkBXhmOC pic.twitter.com/iszZ2e913w — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 4, 2019

Of course, Saitama is at the very front as he stands off center. Dressed in his iconic yellow costume, the overpowered hero looks fierce with his red gloves, and he is backed by several allies in the background. Folks like Genos and Sonic can be seen along with other heroes.

A much-anticipated newcomer is featured in this poster if you look to your left. In the upper corner, fans can see a muscular man named Garou descending upon the group as he guns for Saitama. With his silver hair parted, the crazed fighter seems to have some sort of grudge on Saitama, and manga readers know the two characters are about to embark on one interesting relationship this season.

So far, J.C. Staff has yet to release this full key visual, and season two has kept its footage under lock and key. No trailer has been released as of yet which has caused some fans to panic. After all, One-Punch Man did trade hands from Madhouse in season one to J.C. Staff for season two. With season two set to go live on April 2, fans are hoping a trailer will debut very soon, so now is the time to keep an eye on Saitama and his superhero associates.

