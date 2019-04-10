What Changed Between ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2’s Trailer and Premiere?

One-Punch Man‘s second season is probably the biggest anime release of the year, let alone the Spring 2019 anime season. But rather than pure anticipation, most of the conversation surrounding its premiere has been marred by worried fans after seeing the season’s first trailer not too long before the series’ official premiere. Now that the second season has officially begun, there are quite a few notable adjustments from what fans saw back then.

But what exactly has been changed for the Season 2 premiere? While there are a few changes made to the season’s color palette and shading when compared to the trailer, the biggest adjustment is in Genos’ battle with G4.

In the trailer for the second season, Genos launches a punch at G4. It extends out of his arm, but its odd angle made fans worried about the coming action in the season. But in the Season 2 premiere, the angle has seen a dramatic shift and is given a more action appropriate background. While it’s probably not want fans want to see from Genos’ first real action scene in the season, it is arguably a marked improvement.

For an example, here’s a comparison between the two Genos punches. The first is from the Season 2 premiere, and the second is from the trailer:

This first episode may have divided fans, but seeing the differences between this one scene does provide some hope that there are improvements being made over the course of production. Though fans will still make their own decisions as to how they feel, especially when some of the changes between the trailer and the season premiere seem odd. There is an overall light balance issue throughout the episode, and many of the characters color gradients have been adjusted.

There have been noticeable changes to how Saitama has been colored (with his shirts changing colors from the trailer as well), and fans are still noticing little differences in between now and when we first saw footage of the series. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes.

Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

