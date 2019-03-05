‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Announces Premiere Date

Update: Viz Media has confirmed the new season will air in the United States starting on April 9.

One-Punch Man is ready to make its awaited comeback, and fans have learned when the series will make its return. Thanks to a new promo, the official release date of One-Punch Man season two has surfaced, and it is slated to drop in early April.

Over on Twitter, a brand-new key visual for One-Punch Man dropped. It was there fans got a better look at the series, and the promo confirms season two will go live on April 2.

So, no — you don’t have to worry about any April Fool’s Day pranks. One-Punch Man is really coming back to TV, and it will do so with some brand-new characters.

Preview of the latest key visual for “One Punch Man” S2 anime. Broadcast begins April 2nd (J.C.Staff) //t.co/AihkBXhmOC pic.twitter.com/iszZ2e913w — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 4, 2019

This new season will star Saitama as One-Punch Man along with Genos as usual, but their time with the Heroes Association will be marred by a new threat. A mysterious man named Garou will appear, and the Hero Hunter is determined to find a superhero powerful enough to entertain him. Of course, Saitama fits the bill for this, giving fans plenty of reason to tune into season two.

One-Punch Man has been on break for quite some time, so expectations are running high for the shonen. The series debuted way back in October 2015 under Madhouse before being renewed for season two. A length delay followed wherein production rights were passed to J.C. Staff, so an entirely new team will bring season two to life. This shake-up made some fans concerned after it was announced, but many are reserving comment until J.C. Staff releases a full trailer for season two.

You can read more on season two’s story as its official synopsis can be found here: “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

So, will you be tuning into this new season?

