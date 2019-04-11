‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Premiere Reveals Connection Between Saitama and King

One-Punch Man‘s second season premiere hit the West on Tuesday, and gave fans a closer look at the S-Class hero King. The episode quickly reveals that King, despite holding the title as the strongest hero on Earth, actually has no powers. While purchasing a video game his is confronted by a giant robot, and after convincing it to let him use the bathroom, viewers see King crying in a stall while admitting that he’s never actually beaten any villains. Instead he just gets the credit when other heroes destroy them before any crowds see what happened. As a result, he was sent an S-Class ranking without ever having to work for it.

Later in the episode Saitama follows King to his apartment and asks him why he ran away from the fight. Before King can admit his secret, a giant bird monster flies right at his window. Saitama blocks the bird from fully crashing into the room and kills it with a single punch. Suddenly the episode cuts to a flashback of a younger King getting the three scars down the side of his face when a tentacle monster attacks hm. Viewers then see a younger Saitama (before he lost his hair) telling King everything is okay because he destroyed the monster, and the present day King realizes that Saitama and the stranger were the same person.

“Wh-Who are you?” King asks, looking up at Saitama.

“Me? You know… Just someone trying to be a hero for fun,” the younger Saitama says before cutting back to the present.

King then reveals his secret to Saitama, who isn’t bothered by King taking credit for some of his victories. Saitama tells King he should try to get strong like he did, then promises to visit again so they can play video games together.

One-Punch Man season two is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden) for new production studio J.C. Staff. The synopsis of One-Punch Man season two can be found below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong–even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Photo: J.C. Staff

