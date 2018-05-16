Did ‘One Punch Man’ Just Reveal When Season 2 Will Debut?

If there is one anime fans are waiting to make a comeback, it would be One Punch Man. When it comes to shonen, the title has become a global hit thanks to its intricate animation and parodic humor. One Punch Man has become one of anime’s top-tier titles since its first season debuted, but progress on season two have been rather slow going — but that may be changing soon.

After all, if a new set of rumors are true, then One Punch Man may have leaked the premiere date of its first season two episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, a now-deleted tweet got fans buzzing about the debut of One Punch Man‘s second season. The Japanese tweet hinted that the first episode of season two would be shared this August in Japan at a live event. The weekend of August 12 will see One Punch Man hold a festival, and many have speculated the event will drop much-wanted details about season two. So, that first-look would go over great if the team behind One Punch Man simply dropped its premiere episode.

After the tweet was deleted, plenty of fans dismissed the note as a rumor, but fans rose up after a vetted anime source commented on the premiere. Over on Twitter, Younkou Productions seemed to verify the season two first-look was legit as he made a note about the anime’s tight production schedule.

One Punch Man Season 2 is probably gonna follow OPM S1 with regards to its production being ahead. Not surprised that they’re screening the first episode in August but it bodes well for the schedule in that regard. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 15, 2018

“One Punch Man Season 2 is probably gonna follow OPM S1 with regards to its production being ahead. Not surprised that they’re screening the first episode in August but it bodes well for the schedule in that regard,” the source wrote.

So far, there is no word from J.C. Staff on the rumored first-look, but fans will want to keep their fingers crossed. Production on One Punch Man‘s new season has been going on for some time now, leaving everyone eager for a glimpse at the update. With the series having moved from Madhouse to J.C. Staff, a lot of change is in store for the anime, and fans are ready to see Saitama and Genos return to the small screen.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

Are you ready for more One Punch Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!