One-Punch Man Reveals Surprising End To Tournament Arc

This season has introduced a lot of new characters, with a lot of them spawning from the introduction of the Monster Association. However, Saitama‘s main arc at the moment has shown the world’s strongest martial artist assemble for a tournament. With Saitama taking the identity of Silver Fang’s pupil, Charanko, by wearing a comically fake wig, One-Punch Man entered the tournament and ended it in a hilarious and unpredictable fashion.

In episode 19 of the series, Saitama finds himself face to face with Suiryu, the other martial artist who made his way through the tournament fairly easily. With the two titans facing off, Saitama is more worried about losing his hair piece than he is delivering the final strike against Suiryu. As the two talk about why they joined the tournament, Suiryu unleashes a series of kicks against his opponent which Saitama manages to dodge easily.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the battle continues, Suriyu manages to hit Saitama in the side of the face with a vicious kick, doing nothing to the hero’s body but knocking his wig clean off. With the wig gone, the fight continues but Saitama is told that he has been disqualified due to the use of a “disguise” with the hair piece. Unfettered by this news, Suiryu still attacks One-Punch Man with all his strength.

Angered by Suiryu, Saitama reaches back and hurls a punch toward his opponent, stopping right before contact, which still manages to blow all the clothes off his upper torso off. With a simple hip bump, One-Punch Man sends Suiryu flying out of the ring, though victory was not assured. Saitama had already been disqualified for pretending to be Charanko, leaving the winner Suiryu, who was currently slammed into the side of the tournament’s wall. With that, our protagonist makes a hasty escape and flees the scene of his crime.

This season of One-Punch Man has managed to bring to light a lot of hilarious moments, with other moments aside from Saitama’s win including the horrifying reveal of “Pig God” and Child Emperor’s “Dogman” robot attempting to destroy a monster in its own unique way.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”