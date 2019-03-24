‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Clip Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

One-Punch Man has been on the sidelines for awhile now, but the anime favorite is ready to return. After a few years, the anime is set to hit fans with season two in a matter of weeks, but it doesn’t look like everyone is thrilled about the return.

In fact, it seems a good few fans are dreading the show’s comeback, and it is all thanks to one scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, fans were gifted with a new trailer for One-Punch Man, and it is the first to contain footage from the season. Audiences were real concerned about the season’s quality given how long its trailer took to go live, and they believe one clip from the reel sums up their fears perfectly.

You know, since they came true.

Over on Twitter, fans are railing one of the trailer’s most poorly animated scenes. Their critiques of One-Punch Man’s latest trailer vary in degree from its awkward pace and flat art. However, the clip of Saitama simply jumping — or floating rather — off a building pushed fans over the edge.

“I f—king can’t get over this damn gif of OPM. It’s so g—damn bad,” a fan named John Paul shared.

I fucking can’t get over this damn gif of OPM. It’s so god damn bad. pic.twitter.com/6KkND9pF5e — John Paul (@Mendinso) March 19, 2019

“And thus Saitama was called back to his home planet and was never seen or heard from again,” Twitter user @szuniverse replied.

The clip is just one of a few riling fans up, and the trailer has left fanatics disappointed overall. The hype backing One-Punch Man‘s return has been building since its first season ended in 2015. Four years later, the franchise might not have much to show for the wait, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed season two will impressive despite the odds against it.

So, what did you make of this full-on trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!