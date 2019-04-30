One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals Why Garou Hates Heroes

After seeing Garou tear his way through numerous high-ranking heroes last week, the latest episode of One-Punch Man gave some deeper insight into why the “hero-hunting monster” has such a hatred for heroes. The episode opens with a flashback of Garou’s childhood, showing him in front of a television watching a cartoon featuring the characters Justice Man and Devil Earl. But while Garou roots for the villain to win each episode, he’s disheartened when they’re always defeated by Justice Man.

“That lame theme song means Justice Man is here…,” Garou said while Justice Man appeared onscreen. “Just when it’s getting good, the hero butts in.”

We then hear Justice Man defeat Devil Earl with his “Justice Punch.”

“Darn it! He got beat again… When will there be a monster that can defeat Justice Man?” Garou said, before the screen cuts to white and Garou starts an inner monlogue while looking at the viewer. “What? Heroes never lose? Why not? Does good always win out? But that’s so unfair! Monsters have things they want, too! And monsters try really hard… So why do they always end up getting killed? I root for them! What about what I think?! Monsters are just cooler. Why should the popular win, while the hated lose? It’s tragic!”

The episode then jumps to present-day Garou.

“If that’s how the world works… I’ll become the strongest monster, and I will lose to no one!” he said.

Unfortunately for him those words are just bluster, as Garou wakes up on a pile of garbage bags unable to remember what happened the night before. The previous episode ended with Garou accidentally running into Saitama and getting taken out with a single chop to the shoulder.

The latest season of One-Punch Man is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes dropping every Tuesday, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States.

