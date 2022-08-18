One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced

That's right, One-Punch Man is officially returning for Season 3 of the anime! This is one of the most highly requested new seasons among anime fans today, and it's hard not to see why considering all that has happened in the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga release since the second season came to an end. There was a mystery as to whether or not we would get a follow up season, however, as the second season debuted to one of the most divisive responses in recent memory. Following up such an impressive first season, the second season really seemed like it would spell the end of the anime franchise overall.

But it looks like those fears can be put to bed for now as One-Punch Man has officially revealed it will be returning for a third season of the anime in the future! Details about the upcoming season are unfortunately very scarce at the time of the initial announcement, but the confirmation of a third season at all is still a pretty huge victory. The second season was such a dramatic departure for fans who had fallen in love with the debut season, and the official website and Twitter made the announcement:

Following reports that One-Punch Man would be having a major announcement for the future of the franchise, it was revealed that a third season of the anime is now in the works. With the first season produced by talents at Studio Madhouse, and the second season shifting over to J.C. Staff with mixed results, there are many questions over which studio will be tackling the third season. Season 2 of the series wrapped up its run back in the Summer of 2019, and it has been so long that it was starting to look like we wouldn't get a third season at all.

Now the remaining question remains is what this new season will be covering. The second season kicked off the start of the Monster Association arc within the grander Human Monster Saga, and it was such a long arc that the manga recently put this major war to bed. The third season could tackle this entire war and end in the middle of it, leaving fans to wait for a potential follow up. But it's all excited to guess until the new episodes arrive!

Are you excited for One-Punch Man Season 3? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!