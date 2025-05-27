One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares Big Streaming News That Might Change The Game

This October, the long-awaited return of Saitama the Hero For Fun is set to take the anime world by storm. One-Punch Man season three is finally arriving on the small screen and fans are ready to once again enter the current conflict featuring the Hero and Monster associations. While word has yet to be revealed as to where fans in North America will be able to stream the third season, a big new update might give us a better idea of where the J.C. Staff-produced series is headed. Wherever the anime adaptation does land, it’s sure to remain one of the biggest returns for this year’s fall anime season.

One-Punch Man season three has been acquired by Viz Media, according to a new release from the company. For the second season, the hard-hitting anime series made a big shift and we’re not talking about changing from Studio Madhouse to J.C. Staff. Rather than airing on Crunchyroll and/or Netflix in North America, Saitama’s second season was an exclusive to Hulu, becoming one of the biggest anime franchises to become an exclusive for that streaming service. This helped lead the way for Hulu to get anime exclusives such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Undead Unluck, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger to name a few. While this Viz Media acquisition isn’t necessarily a confirmation that it will only be available on Hulu, it does hint at where Saitama’s story might be housed when he makes his fall comeback.

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Return

Viz Media’s official statement regarding the big pick-up reads as such, “Get ready, heroes! VIZ Media is excited to officially announce its acquisition of “One-Punch Man” Season 3, the highly anticipated continuation of the beloved satirical superhero anime known for its outrageous humor, high-octane action, and Saitama’s legendary one-punch defeats. Fans can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 now, streaming on Hulu (U.S.) and Netflix (Canada and Latin America). Digital purchase options are also available via Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home (U.S.), and through Google, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies & TV, and YouTube (U.S. and Canada). The acquisition encompasses theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights across North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The Japanese broadcast of Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in October 2025. Additional details regarding streaming availability in VIZ Media territories will be announced in the coming weeks.”

As for what One-Punch Man season three will cover, the upcoming anime season will focus on not just Saitama fighting the Monster Association but the villainous Garou continuing his journey to eliminate heroes. As we saw in the second season finale, the hero killer has aligned with the subterranean monstrosities and in doing so, is looking to up his game. While Saitama has yet to discover an opponent that has come close to defeating him, Garou is looking to change that in season three.

