One-Punch Man Season 3 Might Be in More Trouble Than We Think

One-Punch Man Season 3 is now in the works for a release later this year, but it might be having more trouble with its new episodes than fans might think. One-Punch Man Season 3 was first announced to be in the works back in 2022, three years following the end of One-Punch Man Season 2. This means that by the time that One-Punch Man finally returns for new episodes, it will have been six years in between the second and third seasons of the series. It’s been a long period of development, and that process is continuing through the rest of the year.

Since that initial announcement, One-Punch Man Season 3 has shared very little of what this new season is actually going to look like. While it has confirmed that it will feature animation studio as Season 2, and will have much of the returning staff and cast from the season, One-Punch Man Season 3 hasn’t really shown anything in motion until the debut of its very first promotional trailer earlier this week. And the status of that promotional reel has unfortunately led to some worry among fans.

What’s Going on With One-Punch Man Season 3?

One-Punch Man Season 3 debuted its first promotional teaser trailer to confirm that this new season will be making its premiere some time later this Fall. Unfortunately, the response to the new teaser has been largely mixed as fans aren’t sure of what to make after seeing it in motion. One thing that has been especially worrying about the state of the anime was the reveal by animator Kazunori Ozawa on social media that they were behind the new teaser and seemingly might have been the only animator behind it.

This stands out for a few reasons if this is to be believed. Not only does it seem to indicate that a single animator was asked to put together a promotional reel just for this announcement (which has its own issues when it comes to workload and demand), but that fans might not have even seen any footage from One-Punch Man‘s actual Season 3 episodes. Which has led many to worry about just how ready this new season of episodes is going to be for its now set in stone Fall 2025 premiere.

What Does This Mean for One-Punch Man Season 3?

One-Punch Man Season 3 is lining up to launch later this year as part of the 10th anniversary celebration for the anime overall, so this concern over Season 3’s final product isn’t a good feeling to have lingering over it all. The use of promotional animation for a teaser isn’t that bad of a move if nothing is ready to show from the series yet (as it might be possible that the anime hasn’t even gone beyond its pre-production stages), but if that is the case then it really does make one worry about the coming season.

One-Punch Man fans are on edge after how Season 2 was infamously released, and that season also had a number of changes in between its promotional materials and the final release. But even in those cases, those early teasers at least were early versions of what was seen in the episodes themselves. This isn’t a major negative for the new season yet as there’s still plenty of time before the Fall to begin the series’ animation production in full, but One-Punch Man fans might need to brace themselves for what’s ahead just in case.

How are you feeling about One-Punch Man Season 3 after that first teaser? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!